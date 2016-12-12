BRRH' To Feature Panfil Brothers In Dec. 8 Program

Chris and Mark Panfil, performing as the Panfil Brothers, will be featured in the Thursday, Dec. 8, edition of Trinity Guitars' "Back Room Radio Hour" - a WRFA-LP 107.9 FM-affiliate - beginning at 7 p.m. Submitted photo Trinity Guitars is gearing up for the holiday season with multiple instances of its "Back Room Radio Hour" program over the coming ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.