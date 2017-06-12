Hamburg Fun Fest To Honor Ron Savage While Raising Funds For CPR Device
A beloved area TV news anchor and firefighter will be honored at an annual Livingston County event. On Friday, the Hamburg Family Fun Fest will remember Livingston County native Ron Savage, by declaring it "Ron Savage Day."
