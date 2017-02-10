Mother who drove drunk calls drunk hu...

Mother who drove drunk calls drunk husband to pick them up

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Daily Mail

Siobhan Theresa Egnot, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with her two children in the car. Egnot called her husband to who drove drunk to pick them up A couple was arrested after a woman, who had been driving drunk with her children, called her husband to pick up their children and he arrived intoxicated.

