Hamburg Township To Hold Road Improvement Meeting
Residents in one local township will have the chance to speak up about a road improvement plan at a community summit next week. The Hamburg Township Board of Trustees is inviting the community into the conversation about how road millage money should be spent and where the township should place its priorities.
