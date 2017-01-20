Firearm Charges Filed Against New Hudson Man In Car-Theft Ring
Sentencing has been adjourned for a New Hudson man authorities say is connected to an organized crime ring of car break-ins, as he is facing new charges. 24-year-old John Garcia-Stowe is one of two suspects charged in what police say was a rash of car break-ins.
