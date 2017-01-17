Year-End Report Delivered After New Commissioners Sworn In
The 2016 year-end report was the main focus of Tuesday night's meeting of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners. Public safety and the well-being of all county residents was said to be a major focus during 2016 and continued dedication to fiscal integrity in balancing the community's needs with taxpayer dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Add your comments below
Hamburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at the Michigan Militia, then and now (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|4
|Nude photo for teen costs S. Lyon teacher his job (May '06)
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|32
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Murder of Joanne Goers (Feb '08)
|Oct '16
|badam
|82
|7 new charter schools opening in Michigan in fall
|Sep '16
|For the kids
|2
|Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Jamison Cuc
|2
|Is Angel Sanchez from Norfolk NE a homosexual?
|Mar '16
|Shelly
|0
Find what you want!
Search Hamburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC