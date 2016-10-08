Community Can "Meet The Candidates" A...

Community Can "Meet The Candidates" At Forum Tuesday

Oct 8, 2016 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

Business owners and residents will have a chance to meet the 2016 candidates for local contested races in the November general election at an open forum Tuesday. The "Meet the Candidates" Forum will be held in the Hamburg Township Hall Board Room beginning at 6pm.

