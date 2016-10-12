Battle Between Judges Featured At Pinckney Candidates Forum
Candidates vying for a seat in local contested races in the November general election had the opportunity to make their voice heard at a forum last night. The "Meet the Candidates" forum, sponsored by the Pinckney Putnam Hamburg Hell Chamber of Commerce, was held at Hamburg Township Hall.
