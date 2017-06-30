UK tourist missing at Half Moon Bay

UK tourist missing at Half Moon Bay

The family of Benjamin Wyatt, 34, raised the alarm with police about 2.15pm yesterday when he disappeared from Half Moon Bay, Black Rock. His family left him in a car park near the beach while they went to collect their car, but when they came back to pick him up he was no where to be seen.

