Rich Jerks Block Public Access to Cal...

Rich Jerks Block Public Access to California Beaches

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Drudge Retort

Chad Nelsen, Surfrider Foundation: The small cove in San Mateo County known as Martins Beach, just south of Half Moon Bay, was used regularly by the public for at least a century -- until 2010, when the Silicon Valley billionaire and co-founder of Sun Microsystems Vinod Khosla locked a gate on the only road that provides public access to it. ... Public access to Martins Beach, and to all land seaward of the mean high tide line in California, is guaranteed in the state's constitution and mandated within the Coastal Act of 1976.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Drudge Retort.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Jun 19 Yelp the new Enron 95
My special one May '17 Alice 1
Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired) May '17 College of San Mateo 1
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
News Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09) Jan '16 Jay Arnold 5
News It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Go Blue Forever 4
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,671 • Total comments across all topics: 282,186,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC