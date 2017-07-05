Family pleads for help to find missing UK tourist Ben Wyatt last seen at Black Rock
Ben Wyatt, who loves trams and can walk for miles, went to take photos of Melbourne's famous brightly-coloured beach huts when he suddenly disappeared. After spending a "lovely family day together" on Tuesday, Ben walked away from his parents to take photos of the beach huts on Half Moon Bay at Black Rock.
