Watch it now: PBSa a oeLucky Chowa

In Season 2 Episode 2 of PBS' "Lucky Chow," host Danielle Chang visits farmers, including a pair of electricians in Half Moon Bay who started the first and only wasabi farm in America In Season 2 of PBS' "Lucky Chow," host and creator Danielle Chang travels to Sunol to meet Kristyn Leach, a Korean adoptee, growing artisanal heirloom Asian produce for San Francisco's Namu Gaji. Danielle Chang of "Lucky Chow" visits with farmer-chef collaborators Kristyn Leach and brothers David and Dennis Lee, owners of San Francisco's Namu Gaji Danielle Chang of PBS' "Lucky Chow" visits Lynda Trang Dai, once known as the Vietnamese Madonna and now the queen of banh mi sandwiches in Orange County's Little Saigon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.