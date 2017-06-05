VeloCloud CEO To Present on Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN

VeloCloud CEO to Present Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN at Important Industry Events in June -- VeloCloud CEO and Co-Founder Sanjay Uppal Participating at SD-WAN Strategies for Success and Rutberg FM 2017 Events this Month MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 6, 2017 -- VeloClouda Networks, Inc., the Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN company, today announced that VeloCloud CEO and Co-Founder Sanjay Uppal has been invited to present VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN at important industry events this month. VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN enables Enterprises to securely support application growth, network agility, and simplified branch and end-point implementations while delivering optimized access to cloud services, private datacenters and enterprise applications.

