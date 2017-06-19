Sushi Restaurant The Robin Launching in Hayes Valley in July
Last summer, I mentioned chef Adam Tortosa's upcoming sushi restaurant in Hayes Valley, and things are getting very close to opening. It's now called ~THE ROBIN~ and will be featuring a highly seasonal and NorCal sensibility, from the housemade condiments, like umeboshi and blood orange kosho, to the custom Fireclay Tile mosaic and original artwork by SF's Ferris Plock.
