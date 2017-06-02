Senate approves Martins Beach bill
Those eager to donate toward reopening Martins Beach are closer to having a chance after the state Senate approved legislation proposed by Sen. Jerry Hill this week. Hill, D-San Mateo, is looking to create a special account the State Lands Commission could use should it decide to proceed with eminent domain.
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My special one
|May 25
|Alice
|1
|Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired)
|May 20
|College of San Mateo
|1
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|May 11
|JustMe
|15
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
|It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Go Blue Forever
|4
