Reports: China detains billionaire insurance mogul

Chinese authorities reportedly detained the chairman of insurance and financial giant Anbang, one month after he was accused of irregularities. The company, which owns several high-end resorts in the United States, said in a statement Tuesday billionaire Wu Xiaohui is "temporarily unable to fulfill his role for personal reasons" but did not comment on the reports he was detained.

