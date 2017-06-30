Report: Most pension funding on track
A majority of the cities in San Mateo County have funded at least 75 percent of their unfunded pension liabilities, according to a recent civil grand jury report. More work should be done though to assure the retirement benefit plans are entirely addressed, said the report issued Tuesday, June 27, as cities across the state continue grappling with the large, looming debt obligation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Jun 19
|Yelp the new Enron
|95
|My special one
|May '17
|Alice
|1
|Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired)
|May '17
|College of San Mateo
|1
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
|It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Go Blue Forever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC