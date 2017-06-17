POST continues its 40th anniversary c...

POST continues its 40th anniversary celebration with two coastside rides

Continuing to mark its 40th anniversary, the Peninsula Open Space Trust held a "40 for 40" ride coastside today "to celebrate our donors, our accomplishments, and, most importantly, the beauty of the places we protect," according to spokesperson Marti Tedesco. "So many in our community are cyclists, we thought it would be great to do an event much like MALT in the North Bay's 'Tour de Malt' and host a big group ride."

