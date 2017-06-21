Peninsula deals with heat: Water-base...

Peninsula deals with heat: Water-based, air-conditioned activities...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Adriana Calderon stays in the shade with her son, Julian, as they play at Redwood City's Maddux Park. Calderon said her family took a trip to Half Moon Bay last weekend and will play in a small pool purchased for Julian to play in when the temperatures rise later this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Jun 19 Yelp the new Enron 95
My special one May 25 Alice 1
Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired) May '17 College of San Mateo 1
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
News Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09) Jan '16 Jay Arnold 5
News It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Go Blue Forever 4
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Mateo County was issued at June 22 at 1:10PM PDT

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,752 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC