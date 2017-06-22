New Sushi Spot Robin Close To Opening In Hayes Valley
Adam Tortosa's previously announced Hayes Valley sushi spot Robin is just two weeks away from opening, and now Tablehopper brings us some further details . On the menu will be some "creative" nigiri options, such as salmon belly topped with whipped tofu, confit of Japanese tomato, and Thai basil, and other Japanese-inspired dishes like seared A5 wagyu with foie snow, lemon-soy, and Half Moon Bay wasabi; and uni with shiro dashi egg emulsion and Meyer lemon.
