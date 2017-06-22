New Sushi Spot Robin Close To Opening...

New Sushi Spot Robin Close To Opening In Hayes Valley

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Sfist

Adam Tortosa's previously announced Hayes Valley sushi spot Robin is just two weeks away from opening, and now Tablehopper brings us some further details . On the menu will be some "creative" nigiri options, such as salmon belly topped with whipped tofu, confit of Japanese tomato, and Thai basil, and other Japanese-inspired dishes like seared A5 wagyu with foie snow, lemon-soy, and Half Moon Bay wasabi; and uni with shiro dashi egg emulsion and Meyer lemon.

