New superintendent takes over in Sequoia High School District
Streshly, who has been assistant superintendent for educational services in the Campbell Union High School District, was selected from among 40 applicants following a nationwide search. She has worked as a teacher, coach and administrator, and has served in Half Moon Bay, San Francisco and Southern California as well as at the Sequoia's District's Sequoia High School.
