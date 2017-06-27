New Fairfield K-9 team to hit the streets soon

After a month of intensive training, new Fairfield Police K9 officer, Amanda Graham will be hitting the streets with her new four-legged partner, Xerro, an 18-month old German Shepherd. Joel Rosenbaum -- The Reporter Officer Amanda Graham, the department's first female canine handler, and Xerro, a 1 1/2 year old German Shepherd from the Czech Republic, are just starting their tour as the Police Department's newest K-9 team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.