New clue in whereabouts of missing 22-year-old man

On Friday, family, friends, and volunteers searched the beach with rakes and metal detectors for any more signs of Moss. "After thisthe family's talked about hiring a side boat, with side scan sonar out of Half Moon Bay to kind of search for, you know, any lumps of metal that are kind of out of the ordinary, but, you know, in the 1950s, people shoved their washing machines andcars over the edge here," family friend Dan Stegink said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.