Martins Beach: Political gains made as legal battles rekindled

Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Monterey County Herald

People fish for smelt at Martins Beach in Half Moon Bay in July 2015. San Mateo County >> As the political crawl to secure a public path across a billionaire's property to the once-popular Martins Beach gains ground, the accompanying legal brawl will be revived in a pair of hearings over the next two weeks.

