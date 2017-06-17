Man gets $1.1M for deputy's dog bite:...

Man gets $1.1M for deputy's dog bite: Excessive force case centered...

A 64-year-old Half Moon Bay man bitten by a San Mateo County sheriff's dog while rescuing his neighbor's cat in 2015 has been awarded more than $1 million in compensatory and punitive damages after a seven-day jury trial in federal court in San Francisco. Richard May, a retired sound engineer, sued sheriff's Deputy Chris Laughlin and San Mateo County after the deputy's canine, a German Shepherd named Riggs, bit his leg on Jan 1, 2015.

