Kayaker Eddy Willis meets two humpback whales
Eddy Willis was paddling in Half Moon Bay, California, when the humpback whales soared above the sea level and tapped his tiny vessel. But rather than being terrified of the marine mammals, Mr Willis was ecstatic by the act, shouting: 'Woah!' as soon as they appeared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Jun 19
|Yelp the new Enron
|95
|My special one
|May '17
|Alice
|1
|Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired)
|May '17
|College of San Mateo
|1
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
|It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Go Blue Forever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC