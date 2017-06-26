Kayaker Eddy Willis meets two humpbac...

Kayaker Eddy Willis meets two humpback whales

Read more: Daily Mail

Eddy Willis was paddling in Half Moon Bay, California, when the humpback whales soared above the sea level and tapped his tiny vessel. But rather than being terrified of the marine mammals, Mr Willis was ecstatic by the act, shouting: 'Woah!' as soon as they appeared.

Half Moon Bay, CA

