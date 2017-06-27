Kaikoura slip clearance half-way mark reached

Transport Minister Simon Bridges says a major milestone has been reached this week in the Government's effort to restore road and rail links to Kaikoura, with work crews estimating that the half-way point has been reached in the massive job of clearing the slips from the transport corridor north of Kaikoura. "This is good news not only for Kaikoura but also for the rest of New Zealand as work progresses at pace to restore the road and rail networks that are critical to supporting our economy, keeping these communities connected and boosting the prosperity of this region," Mr Bridges says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.