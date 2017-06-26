Half Moon Bay Golf Links Signs with I...

Half Moon Bay Golf Links Signs with Inntopia to Sell Stay and Play Packages

Half Moon Bay Golf Links, which operates a pair of world-renowned destination golf courses in the San Francisco area, plans to implement the Inntopia Commerce system to sell golf and lodging packages to their destination guests starting this summer. With 36 holes of championship golf on two courses overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Half Moon Bay has never had trouble attracting golf enthusiasts looking for a bucket list experience.

