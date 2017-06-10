Enthusiasm blooms at Peninsula nurseries: Garden centers swell with...
Following a record-breaking rainfall this winter, Bay Area gardeners are more optimistic about new plants this summer from the looks of their requests as the weather gets warmer. Mark Wegman, owner of Wegman's Nursery in Redwood City, said an overwhelming number of visitors to his nursery are in search of plants to replace those lost during the drought.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My special one
|May 25
|Alice
|1
|Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired)
|May 20
|College of San Mateo
|1
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|May '17
|JustMe
|15
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
|It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Go Blue Forever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC