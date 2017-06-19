Dan Haifley, Our Ocean Backyard: How to ensure the future of west coast sanctuaries
My last six columns explored the national marine sanctuaries that protect 15,500 square miles, or 5 percent, of America's west coast outer continental shelf waters permanently from offshore oil drilling. The rest - 294,473 square miles or an area a bit larger than California and Nevada combined - under federal control are eligible for drilling, though they are protected until 2022 due to executive action taken by then-President Barack Obama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Yelp the new Enron
|95
|My special one
|May 25
|Alice
|1
|Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired)
|May '17
|College of San Mateo
|1
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
|It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Go Blue Forever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC