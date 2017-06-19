Dan Haifley, Our Ocean Backyard: How ...

Dan Haifley, Our Ocean Backyard: How to ensure the future of west coast sanctuaries

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

My last six columns explored the national marine sanctuaries that protect 15,500 square miles, or 5 percent, of America's west coast outer continental shelf waters permanently from offshore oil drilling. The rest - 294,473 square miles or an area a bit larger than California and Nevada combined - under federal control are eligible for drilling, though they are protected until 2022 due to executive action taken by then-President Barack Obama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Mon Yelp the new Enron 95
My special one May 25 Alice 1
Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired) May '17 College of San Mateo 1
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
News Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09) Jan '16 Jay Arnold 5
News It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Go Blue Forever 4
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,612 • Total comments across all topics: 281,915,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC