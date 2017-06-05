Camila Frederico
W San Francisco is excited to announce the appointment of Camila Frederico as the hotel's new Director of Operations. A seasoned hospitality leader, Ms Frederico brings 12 years of valuable experience to her new at the W San Francisco, where she will be focusing on guest satisfaction while developing new strategies to increase the hotel's operational efficiency, employee engagement and productive working environments.
