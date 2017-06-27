California Renews Assault On Private Property For Beach Access
California wants to seize 6.4 acres of private land to guarantee public access to a secluded stretch of beach south of Half Moon Bay, according to The Sacramento Bee. Tech billionaire Vinod Khosla bought 90 acres of beachfront property in 2008, including a road that leads from the highway down to the beach.
