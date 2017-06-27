California Renews Assault On Private ...

California Renews Assault On Private Property For Beach Access

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

California wants to seize 6.4 acres of private land to guarantee public access to a secluded stretch of beach south of Half Moon Bay, according to The Sacramento Bee. Tech billionaire Vinod Khosla bought 90 acres of beachfront property in 2008, including a road that leads from the highway down to the beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Jun 19 Yelp the new Enron 95
My special one May '17 Alice 1
Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired) May '17 College of San Mateo 1
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
News Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09) Jan '16 Jay Arnold 5
News It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Go Blue Forever 4
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,899 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC