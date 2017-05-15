Robert Bruce has been appointed Executive Chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Boston Common - MA, USA
Most recently, Chef Robert served as Executive Sous Chef at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas for three years where he oversaw all culinary operations for the award-winning resort. Prior to St. Thomas, Chef Robert was the Banquet Chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai from 2012 to 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|May 11
|JustMe
|15
|Cops and Courts: March 31, 2009 (Mar '09)
|May 5
|George Martin
|32
|Teacher charged for lewd behavior: South City m...
|May 4
|Repulsed
|1
|Highway 101 reopens after fatal shooting
|May 1
|Parden Pard
|6
|California says oceans could rise higher than t...
|Apr 29
|American
|1
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|94
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC