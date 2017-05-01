Police: Half Moon Bay restaurant employee hid camera in womena s bathroom
An employee of Jersey Joe's restaurant was arrested Saturday evening after a woman found a cell phone recording video inside the women's restroom, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. At 6:15 p.m., sheriff's deputies were called to the restaurant on Stone Pine Road.
