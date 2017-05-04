Horgan: San Mateo County sea-level re...

Horgan: San Mateo County sea-level report has worrisome predictions

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

New, unintended waterfront property could become the norm along the Peninsula if worrisome predictions of sea level rise pan out in upcoming decades. Unless steps are taken to address what is said to be a climate-change-induced phenomenon, large portions of bayside land, along with some on the Coastside, could become inundated, according to a preliminary draft of a report being prepared by San Mateo County authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops and Courts: March 31, 2009 (Mar '09) May 5 George Martin 32
News Teacher charged for lewd behavior: South City m... May 4 Repulsed 1
News Highway 101 reopens after fatal shooting May 1 Parden Pard 6
News California says oceans could rise higher than t... Apr 29 American 1
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 94
News Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5 Apr '17 ThomasA 2
Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ... Mar '17 ryan02004 1
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,597 • Total comments across all topics: 280,901,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC