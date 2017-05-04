Horgan: San Mateo County sea-level report has worrisome predictions

New, unintended waterfront property could become the norm along the Peninsula if worrisome predictions of sea level rise pan out in upcoming decades. Unless steps are taken to address what is said to be a climate-change-induced phenomenon, large portions of bayside land, along with some on the Coastside, could become inundated, according to a preliminary draft of a report being prepared by San Mateo County authorities.

