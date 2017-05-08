Green-fingered kid doing his part for waste minimisation
The rubbish conscious kid has set up his own backyard business from his family's home in Half Moon Bay, East Auckland. Michael's mother Jo-Anne Eccles says the hobby began in kindergarten, when Michael was put in charge of worm farms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops and Courts: March 31, 2009 (Mar '09)
|May 5
|George Martin
|32
|Teacher charged for lewd behavior: South City m...
|May 4
|Repulsed
|1
|Highway 101 reopens after fatal shooting
|May 1
|Parden Pard
|6
|California says oceans could rise higher than t...
|Apr 29
|American
|1
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|94
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar '17
|ryan02004
|1
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC