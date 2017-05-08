CHP seeks suspect who crashed into hydrant after pursuit
The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole a car in Half Moon Bay, led police on a short pursuit, and crashed into a fire hydrant in Santa Cruz County. The driver fled the scene on foot.
