CHP seeks suspect who crashed into hydrant after pursuit

Monday May 8

The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole a car in Half Moon Bay, led police on a short pursuit, and crashed into a fire hydrant in Santa Cruz County. The driver fled the scene on foot.

