CHP Santa Cruz seeks car thief captur...

CHP Santa Cruz seeks car thief captured in dash cam footage

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> California Highway Patrol is seeking the public's help in locating the driver of a stolen Acura Integra who collided with a fire hydrant on Soquel Avenue at Mattison Lane during a pursuit from Half Moon Bay before fleeing on foot. In dash cam video posted to CHP Santa Cruz's Facebook page, the man - who is dressed in a white undershirt, baggy black shorts, black shoes and knee-high white socks - appears to yell at the CHP officers before turning and running.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13) May 11 JustMe 15
News Cops and Courts: March 31, 2009 (Mar '09) May 5 George Martin 32
News Teacher charged for lewd behavior: South City m... May 4 Repulsed 1
News Highway 101 reopens after fatal shooting May 1 Parden Pard 6
News California says oceans could rise higher than t... Apr 29 American 1
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Apr '17 YELPSUCKS 94
News Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5 Apr '17 ThomasA 2
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,394 • Total comments across all topics: 281,062,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC