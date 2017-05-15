CHP Santa Cruz seeks car thief captured in dash cam footage

SANTA CRUZ >> California Highway Patrol is seeking the public's help in locating the driver of a stolen Acura Integra who collided with a fire hydrant on Soquel Avenue at Mattison Lane during a pursuit from Half Moon Bay before fleeing on foot. In dash cam video posted to CHP Santa Cruz's Facebook page, the man - who is dressed in a white undershirt, baggy black shorts, black shoes and knee-high white socks - appears to yell at the CHP officers before turning and running.

