Chinese fugitive seen by NZ neighbours
One of China's top five most wanted fugitives is hiding in an affluent Auckland suburb recently, residents tell the Herald . Chen Xingming, 71, is suspected by the Chinese Government of embezzling public funds when he was the director of strategic research and planning section for the China Power Corporation.
