Vendors Coming to Warriors Chase Center, Taker for The Corner Store
It's a couple of years out - the start of 2019-20 NBA Season - but the lineup of food vendors at the upcoming Chase Center has been announced . While watching a Warriors game, you'll be able to nosh on fried chicken sandwiches from Oakland's Bakesale Betty, plus food from San Francisco's Tacolicious, Sam's Chowder House of Half Moon Bay, the Hot Dog Bill's Burger Dog , and in homage to the Warriors' history and late NBA Hall-of-Famer Nate Thurmond, Chase Center will revive Big Nate's BBQ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tablehopper.
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Kellie
|3
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
|It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Go Blue Forever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC