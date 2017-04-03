Vendors Coming to Warriors Chase Cent...

Vendors Coming to Warriors Chase Center, Taker for The Corner Store

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Tablehopper

It's a couple of years out - the start of 2019-20 NBA Season - but the lineup of food vendors at the upcoming Chase Center has been announced . While watching a Warriors game, you'll be able to nosh on fried chicken sandwiches from Oakland's Bakesale Betty, plus food from San Francisco's Tacolicious, Sam's Chowder House of Half Moon Bay, the Hot Dog Bill's Burger Dog , and in homage to the Warriors' history and late NBA Hall-of-Famer Nate Thurmond, Chase Center will revive Big Nate's BBQ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tablehopper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5 Wed ThomasA 2
Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ... Mar 19 ryan02004 1
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan '17 Kellie 3
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
News Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09) Jan '16 Jay Arnold 5
News It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Go Blue Forever 4
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for San Mateo County was issued at April 06 at 3:17AM PDT

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,285 • Total comments across all topics: 280,097,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC