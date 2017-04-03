Vendors Coming to Warriors Chase Center, Taker for The Corner Store

It's a couple of years out - the start of 2019-20 NBA Season - but the lineup of food vendors at the upcoming Chase Center has been announced . While watching a Warriors game, you'll be able to nosh on fried chicken sandwiches from Oakland's Bakesale Betty, plus food from San Francisco's Tacolicious, Sam's Chowder House of Half Moon Bay, the Hot Dog Bill's Burger Dog , and in homage to the Warriors' history and late NBA Hall-of-Famer Nate Thurmond, Chase Center will revive Big Nate's BBQ.

