The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay Launches Exclusive Global Culinary...
The iconic coastal resort will welcome a guest chef each month to bring intimate and interactive cooking classes and carefully curated tasting menus The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay invites travelers to embrace the elements of the coast with its new "Global Cuisine Series." Click here for high-resolution version Set atop a rugged bluff overlooking 50 miles of pristine California coastline, The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay is a 261-room spa and golf resort offering a relaxing and romantic setting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|2
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Kellie
|3
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
|It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Go Blue Forever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC