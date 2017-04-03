The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay Launc...

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay Launches Exclusive Global Culinary...

The iconic coastal resort will welcome a guest chef each month to bring intimate and interactive cooking classes and carefully curated tasting menus The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay invites travelers to embrace the elements of the coast with its new "Global Cuisine Series." Click here for high-resolution version Set atop a rugged bluff overlooking 50 miles of pristine California coastline, The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay is a 261-room spa and golf resort offering a relaxing and romantic setting.

