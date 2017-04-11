Photo of a flat calm day off the Sonoma County Coast by Dan Bacher.
The Pacific Fishery Management Council at its meeting in Sacramento today adopted ocean salmon season recommendations that offer some recreational and commercial opportunities for most of the West Coast. Due to low ocean abundance forecasts, the Klamath Management Zone from Cape Falcon, Oregon, to Horse Mountain, California, will be completely closed to the take of Chinook salmon this season.
