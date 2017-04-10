New Half Moon Bay ferry pier open for business
Auckland's newest ferry pier at Half Moon Bay was opened today by Mayor Phil Goff, providing a modern and safe ferry experience for commuters. Joined by Howick Local Board Chairman David Collings and Auckland Transport Deputy Chairman Wayne Donnelly, Mr Goff cut the ribbon on the new, fully-sheltered $5.9 million pier.
