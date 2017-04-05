Mill Valley school founder charged with embezzlement

The Marin County District Attorney's Office has charged the founder of the private K-8 Mount Tamalpais School with embezzling more than $1 million. Kathleen Marie Mecca, 70, allegedly embezzled the money from the Mill Valley school between June 1, 2008, and Aug. 21, 2015, according to the complaint filed March 30 in Marin County Superior Court.

