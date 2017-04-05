Man pleads not guilty in greenhouse arson
A man accused of setting a fire that burned several greenhouses at a business near Half Moon Bay last week pleaded not guilty to arson charges Monday morning, according to San Mateo County prosecutors. Gilberto Mendoza Flores, 38, was identified as a suspect after a major fire burned just outside of Half Moon Bay at the California Terra Gardens greenhouse facility on the 12000 block of State Route 92 at 11:10 p.m. March 28. Witnesses told investigators Flores had been acting strangely, burning clothes and threatening to "burn this f- hill down," prosecutors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Kellie
|3
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
|It's a ton of pumpkin -- literally -- at Calif.... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Go Blue Forever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC