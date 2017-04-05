Man pleads not guilty in greenhouse arson

A man accused of setting a fire that burned several greenhouses at a business near Half Moon Bay last week pleaded not guilty to arson charges Monday morning, according to San Mateo County prosecutors. Gilberto Mendoza Flores, 38, was identified as a suspect after a major fire burned just outside of Half Moon Bay at the California Terra Gardens greenhouse facility on the 12000 block of State Route 92 at 11:10 p.m. March 28. Witnesses told investigators Flores had been acting strangely, burning clothes and threatening to "burn this f- hill down," prosecutors said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.