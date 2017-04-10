Life-Changing Experience Nudges Coast-Side Flutist to Action
From the Juilliard School to Carnegie Hall, Grammy-nominated musician Viviana Guzman was no stranger to a large audience - but this was different. Last summer, Guzman had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter while paddle boarding off the coast of Half Moon Bay: a juvenile - albeit massive - humpback whale bumped her board while shooting out of the water.
