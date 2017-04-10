HMB Ritz-Carlton Bagpiper Sues Hotel

HMB Ritz-Carlton Bagpiper Sues Hotel

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Pacifica Riptide

After nine years as the Half Moon Bay Ritz-Carlton Hotel's bagpipe player, often seen and heard roaming the hotel grounds as the sun sets, Michael Seibert has lost his job to another bagpiper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Riptide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 94
News Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5 Apr 5 ThomasA 2
Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ... Mar 19 ryan02004 1
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan '17 Kellie 3
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
News Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09) Jan '16 Jay Arnold 5
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 280,226,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC