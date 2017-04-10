HMB Ritz-Carlton Bagpiper Sues Hotel
After nine years as the Half Moon Bay Ritz-Carlton Hotel's bagpipe player, often seen and heard roaming the hotel grounds as the sun sets, Michael Seibert has lost his job to another bagpiper.
