Hayward man gets 40 years to life for fellow gangster's murder
A 37-year-old Hayward man has been sentenced to 40 years to life in state prison for his involvement in a gangland murder two years ago, according to prosecutors. Armando Carranza and his co-defendant, Abraham Ramirez-Arroyo, went to a house party in Half Moon Bay on Aug. 29, 2015, and summoned the victim, 21-year-old Felix Garduno-Vega, to the front yard.
