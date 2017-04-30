Half Moon Bay: Mechanical marvels draw thousands to 'Dream Machines' show

Jerry Mangono, right, of Gilroy, cranks the 650 BFH engine in his 1978 NDBA Champion 208 MPH engine at the Pacific Coast Dream Machines Show in Half Moon Bay Airport in Moss Beach, Calif., on Sunday, April 30, 2017. The Pacific Coast Dream Machines show - an annual springtime sensory blitz of chrome, steel, smoke and decibels that's been going on for nearly three decades - was blessed with picture-perfect weather this year and an expected record crowd.

