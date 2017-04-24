Google Cloud Has 'Good Shot' at Toppi...

Google Cloud Has 'Good Shot' at Topping AWS by 2022, SVP Greene Says

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: The WHIR

Google is well positioned to compete and even surpass Amazon Web Services in public cloud during the next half-decade, the head of Google's cloud division told a weekend gathering of tech leaders. The public cloud arm of tech giant Alphabet is in the midst of a rapid, multi-year expansion that included bringing on Diane Greene as senior vice president of Google Cloud in November of 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The WHIR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Highway 101 reopens after fatal shooting 1 hr Parden Pard 1
News California says oceans could rise higher than t... 6 hr American 1
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 94
News Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5 Apr 5 ThomasA 2
Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ... Mar '17 ryan02004 1
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,436 • Total comments across all topics: 280,655,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC